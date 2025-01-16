Insider Drops Update on What's Next for Suns
PHOENIX -- News is still fairly fresh on the Phoenix Suns' acquisition on Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, though the organization is far from being done when it comes to re-tooling their roster.
From HoopsHype's Michael Scotto:
"The Suns will continue to explore the trade market for Jimmy Butler, their top target. Yet, Miami remains uninterested in Bradley Beal’s nearly $111 million owed over the next two seasons combined, and there’s no third team in sight to absorb his contract.
"Phoenix will continue to gauge the trade market on Nurkic. The Suns also have their newly acquired 2025 second-round pick via the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix’s 2031 first-round pick to dangle as potential trade bait.
"Sharpshooting swingmen Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale also have trade value around the league, but both players are signed to manageable salaries through the 2027-28 season, including Allen’s player option."
The Suns, according to Scotto, tried to include Nurkic in the Hornets trade, though Charlotte didn't want to absorb his salary.
With Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro confirming Richards will be the starter when available, it sure feels like Nurkic's days are numbered in Phoenix.
It feels like the Beal-Butler-Heat saga has dragged on forever, and despite Butler re-affirming to Miami his desire to be traded, it still may be awhile before the Suns can make that happen.
Allen and O'Neale have been tossed around a few different times as trade possibilities, though both appear to be key role players in Phoenix's pursuit of a title - which was only cemented further with the Richards trade.
The league's trade deadline is Feb. 6 - we'll see if the Suns are done making moves.