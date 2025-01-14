Suns Target Jimmy Butler Reiterates Trade Request
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns trade target Jimmy Butler still wants out of the Miami Heat, according to a new report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
News on the trade front of Butler-to-Phoenix has been quiet in recent days, though ahead of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline, more steam should pick up.
Though no new noise has surfaced, Charania says Butler hasn't changed his mind about leaving Miami.
"Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reiterated to team president Pat Riley in a face-to-face meeting last week that he wants to be traded, league sources told ESPN.
"Butler told Riley that he will not sign a new deal in Miami and that he intends to use his $52 million player option for 2025-26 in the offseason only as a trade maneuver, sources said."
The Suns have been one of a handful of teams consistently linked with Butler, and the interest is reportedly mutual between team and player.
The only issue? Suns guard Bradley Beal is the only realistic piece Phoenix can move in a deal, and he holds a no-trade clause.
"If so, I need to be addressed because I hold the cards. Until I'm addressed and somebody says something different, then I'll be a Sun," Beal said when asked about the trade rumors and speculation last week.
Charania also says Pat Riley is dragging his feet when it comes to trade negotiations.
"The Heat have engaged with multiple teams on Butler trade scenarios and have received offers but have been hesitant to negotiate further, sources said. Riley has not shown an urgency in these talks, as the trade deadline looms Feb. 6, sources added."
Fellow NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke with Beal's agent and revealed Beal isn't considering waiving the no-trade clause - you can read more about that here.
Time is now ticking for a deal to get done with less than a month until the deadline - we'll see which side budges first.