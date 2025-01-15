Report: Nick Richards Will Start for Suns
PHOENIX -- News of the Phoenix Suns acquiring center Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets is still fairly fresh, though we may already have an answer to a massive question.
Richards, who arrives to Phoenix along with a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks (according to reports), lands on a center depth chart that also features Jusuf Nurkic, Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro.
There was some belief Richards the Suns just snagged their new starting center, and Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says Richards will indeed be inserted into the lineup when ready.
ESPN's Shams Charania also is reporting the same thing.
"Richards is expected to compete to become the starter at center for the Suns, who have primarily played Mason Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro in recent weeks. Veteran center Jusuf Nurkic is currently sidelined due to the flu, but was moved to the bench for back-to-back games on Jan. 6-7 before being taken out of Phoenix's rotation completely," said Charania.
"Richards, coincidentally, played his last two games for the Hornets against the Suns. He posted 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes in the Hornets' 115-104 win over the Suns on Jan. 7 and then had four points, five rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes in a loss Sunday."
The next question that needs to be answered - what happens to the likes of Nurkic/Plumlee?
Surely one - perhaps even both - could be on the way out after the Richards move.
However it shakes out, fans wanted a new starting center - and it looks like they got it.