Suns Ace Rasheer Fleming Trade in NBA Draft
The Phoenix Suns didn't waste much time getting the player they wanted in the second round of the NBA Draft.
After a flurry of trades, the Suns acquired the No. 31 overall pick and selected Saint Joseph's wing Rasheer Fleming.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone graded the pick and gave the Suns an "A" for the selection.
"Fleming was the highest-rated player on my board entering the second round and Phoenix smartly made a trade with Minnesota to acquire this pick and by extension the right to Fleming. He's a 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot-5 wingspan who shot 39% on 3s last season and should be a tremendous addition to the Suns' frontcourt," Boone wrote.
Fleming spent three years in college, but really made an impact in his junior year, which helped him get even closer to the draft. He averaged 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game for the Hawks, leading the team on the glass.
Fantasy Sports On SI writer Matt Brandon is fascinated by Fleming's potential.
"Every draft cycle, there's one guy I can't stop raving about—and in 2025, that guy is Rasheer Fleming. Mark my words: teams will be kicking themselves for letting this defensive unicorn slip past the first round. At 6'8" with a jaw-dropping 7'5" wingspan, Fleming is a switch-everything menace who brings elite defensive instincts, nonstop energy, and a physical edge tailor-made for today’s NBA," Brandon wrote.
"But don’t sleep on his offense—he’s rapidly evolving into a legit stretch-four threat, hitting 39% from deep while showcasing a crafty inside-out game. Despite a few late-season hiccups, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 boards, and brought all the intangibles you want from a high-impact rotation player. On a contender, he’s got sixth-man-of-the-year upside written all over him."
The Suns likely considered Fleming when they held the No. 29 overall pick, but they traded that selection to the Charlotte Hornets in the Mark Williams trade last night.
Fleming joins Duke center Khaman Maluach in the team's draft class, giving them a pair of prospects that have potential to immediately play in the Suns rotation.