Suns Get Last-Minute Boost Ahead of Sixers Matchup

The Phoenix Suns will have starting center Mark Williams available for tonight's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Williams popped as questionable on today's injury report with right knee injury management, which has been frequent for the big man as Phoenix has made a tried and true effort to keep him healthy this regular season.

Williams was the only player on Phoenix's injury report (other than Jordan Goodwin who has consistently been marked as available with his jaw sprain as of late), which sets up the long-awaited return of guard Jalen Green.

READ: Suns Buzzing as Jalen Green Returns - Here's What to Expect

Opening tip tonight is slated for 5:00 PM MST in Philadelphia.

More on Suns Center Mark Williams

Williams was acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets on draft night over the summer, bringing hope of a steady starting presence for the Suns' center spot that hadn't been featured in seasons.

Williams was always seen as a talented player, no doubt, though injuries largely held him back to begin his career in Charlotte.

The Suns were adamant they'd get him upright and healthy, and thus far they've been able to do just that. He's played in 38 games for Phoenix this season, which is already nearing his previous career high of 44 in one year.

Williams has been effective, too. He's averaging 12.4 points per night to pair with 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per night.

He hasn't been the main engine for Phoenix's hot 26-17 start, though he's been a pivotal piece to first-year head coach Jordan Ott's puzzle.

“He’s the quarterback of it all. Your fives really gotta really communicate," Ott said of Williams previously. "They’re involved in every play. Tonight is a little different. But with him, in every pick & roll and every action, and also protecting the paint and rim, it comes down to his communication. He’s taken huge steps there.”

Phoenix has turned heads in their start to the season, currently owning the West's seventh seed with wins in their last five-of-seven games.

The Suns' battle tonight in Philadelphia won't provide any easier sledding — though Joel Embiid (right ankle injury management) is out while Paul George (left knee injury management) is questionable.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back. ESPN's analytics gives the Suns a 54% chance to win against the Sixers.

Latest Phoenix Suns News And Analysis