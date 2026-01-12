Suns Throttle Wizards to Extend Win Streak

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (24-15) extended their win streak to three with a huge 112-93 blowout victory over the Washington Wizards (10-28) at Mortgage Matchup Center Sunday night.

Phoenix put the game out of reach with a 31-17 third quarter that extended its lead to 29 going into the fourth quarter.

The Suns had six players in double figures - Royce O'Neale (19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists), Devin Booker (17 points, 8 assists), Dillon Brooks (16 points), Grayson Allen (12 points, 7 rebounds), Mark Williams (11 points, 7 rebounds) and Oso Ighodaro (10 points, 3 rebounds).

Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Phoenix held Washington to 34-of-86 (39.5%) shooting from the field and 7-of-30 (23.3%) 3-point shooting as a team.

First Quarter

The game remained relatively close in the first quarter with both teams going back and forth.

Allen closed out the quarter with a last-second 3-pointer to put Phoenix ahead 32-28, as the Suns recorded 10 assists on 12 made shots.

Booker had a team-high eight points and six assists through the first 12 minutes for the Suns, while Sarr scored nine points for the Wizards.

Second Quarter

Ryan Dunn had a massive put-back dunk to start off the second quarter for the Suns and followed it up by cashing home a 3-pointer on the next possession.

This sparked some momentum for Phoenix and a 10-2 run eventually put them up 50-37 midway through the quarter.

At halftime, the Suns extended their lead to 65-50 behind 13 points and seven assists from Booker.

They shot 10-for-27 (37%) from 3 in the half compared to 3-for-13 (23.1%) for the Wizards and also had seven steals compared to one for Washington.

Sarr had 13 points and nine rebounds in the half for Washington.

Third Quarter

Despite struggling from the floor, the Suns maintained a double-digit lead for the most part and were up 78-65 at the six-minute mark.

Brooks picked up his 13th technical foul of the season with the Suns up 16 with 4:35 remaining in the period, meaning if he gets three more he will automatically be suspended for one game.

The Suns went on a massive 20-2 run to end the quarter, going ahead 96-67 heading into the fourth.

Brooks scored 11 in the quarter, and Phoenix held Washington to 6-of-21 (28.6%) shooting in the period.

Fourth Quarter

The Wizards went on an early 13-2 run to get the lead back under 20, 101-82, with 6:31 to play, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Phoenix eventually won 112-93.

Next Up

The Suns begin a six-game road trip Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.

