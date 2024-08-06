Draymond Green praises Anthony Edwards on Team USA: 'It's his show'
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines when he labeled himself the No. 1 option on Team USA during their buildup towards the Olympics earlier this summer. As it turns out, he was onto something. On a team full of future Hall of Famers, Edwards has stood out, averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game so far in Paris despite coming off the bench.
In the team's final group stage game against Puerto Rico, he finished with 26 points and 2 steals on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. Edwards, who turned 23 this week, is just continuing to ascend on the world stage. Even on a team loaded with this much talent, his star shines.
"Ant-Man is special and he continues to grow, and I think what I love most is the way Bron, Steph and KD are embracing him to be that next young guy up," Draymond Green said on a recent podcast. "Kind of giving him the keys to the team in a sense. If you're watching these games, he is running the show, whenever he's on the floor it's his show."
Ant isn't just scoring at a high level, he's doing it efficiently too. Through three group stage games, he's shooting 63.3% from the field and 53.8% from beyond the three-point line.
"He was half joking when he said, they're going to have to learn to fit around me, but I said half joking because he was definitely serious and he meant it," Green said. "He says it and does it and goes about it in a way where he's confident as hell and very close to cocky."
In classic Edwards fashion, he isn't just showing his confidence on the basketball court. He's gone viral for challenging fellow Team USA table tennis and swimming athletes at their own Olympic sports, believing he can hold his own.
"If you understand anything about greatness, you have to be very close to cocky in order to be great at anything," Green said. "So, having that belief and being a little cocky is actually what separates him."