Team USA swimmer challenges Anthony Edwards to 50 freestyle
Anthony Edwards went viral a couple weeks ago when he proclaimed himself the best swimmer on the USA men's basketball squad competing in the Paris Olympics. Well, now Edwards has found himself a challenger in the pool — just not someone on the basketball team.
U.S. Olympic swimmer Phoebe Bacon challenged Edwards to a 50-meter freestyle race — Edwards said freestyle was his specialty — while they’re at the Olympics.
“I heard that if there was a sport that you could be in, it would probably be swimming and that you could throw down in the pool,” Bacon said in a video USA Swimming posted to social media. “So I want to challenge you to a 50 freestyle at this Olympics. Let’s go.”
Edwards later responded to Bacon’s challenge on his Instagram story, saying, “If we doin 20m, we can talk??” Hopefully that means Edwards and Bacon will be racing soon.
Edwards has been a popular figure at this year’s Olympics. A clip of Steph Curry telling Edwards he’d get crushed 21-0 in table tennis went viral earlier, and Edwards was later seen watching Lily Zhang, a member of the Americans’ table tennis team, competing at the Olympics.
Edwards has always believed he can compete in anything he puts his mind to. During an interview with Bally Sports North’s Marney Gellner during his rookie season in 2020, Edwards said he would have made it to MLB had he chosen to compete in baseball. Notably during that interview, Edwards said he would be competitive in both table tennis and swimming, among many other things.