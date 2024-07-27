Anthony Edwards' latest viral Olympic moment involves Steph Curry, ping pong
Steph Curry is well aware of Anthony Edwards' famous competitive side. So when the moment arrived, Curry took the opportunity to do a little instigating.
"Ant! They said they can smack you 21 nothing," Curry said, interrupting an interview Edwards was doing. "In what, ping pong?" Edwards replied. Then the camera pans to reveal a few members of the USA women's table tennis team.
"I got some people talking about they gon' beat me in ping pong 21 to 0," Ant said to the camera, with Curry still instigating. "I don't believe it! I don't believe it. I'm not having it. 11 to 0? I'm scoring one point."
"I mean, there's only one way to try it out," one of the players says. "OK! How? Where we gon' do that?" Edwards replied. "Whenever!"
It's the latest viral moment this summer for Edwards, who notoriously believes he can win any competition against anyone in anything (or at least will never admit otherwise). Earlier this month, a clip went viral of Ant saying he'd beat all of his USA basketball teammates in swimming.
Something tells me that if Edwards were to take on one of the table tennis Olympians, it wouldn't go well for him. But the fact that Ant believes he'd at least get a point made for a hilariously on-brand moment that was captured on camera. Edwards is becoming one of the NBA's brightest stars at 22 years old, both because of his on-court play and his off-court personality.
In other recent Ant news, he put his childhood idol Kevin Durant on a poster at a recent practice.
Edwards was one of the USA's leading scorers during their recent five-game exhibition showcase leading up to the Paris Olympics. Now the real thing begins against Serbia on Sunday (10:15 a.m. CT, USA Network).