Anthony Edwards scores game-high 26 as U.S. cruises past Puerto Rico
Anthony Edwards came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points as the Americans overcame a shaky start to trounce Puerto Rico 104-83 Saturday in France in the final Olympic group-play game.
Team USA went 3-0 during the group-play stage to finish atop the Group C standings and advance to the Olympic quarterfinals. Eight teams in all will advance to the quarterfinals, which is a single-elimination format with the winners of each game advancing to semifinals and losers eliminated.
Edwards helped the U.S. shake off a poor start in which the Americans trailed by as many as eight points during the first quarter. The Timberwolves star made three baskets, including a layup with 1 second remaining in the first quarter, as Team USA closed the gap to 29-25 by the end of the frame.
Edwards made a layup with 5 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter that put the Americans ahead 38-37, and they never trailed from there. Edwards scored 12 of his 26 points in the first half, and the U.S. outscored Puerto Rico 39-16 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
In the second half, Edwards drilled a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter that gave the Americans an 81-54 advantage. Edwards then hit a long 2 with just over a minute remaining in the quarter before making a layup with 18 seconds remaining in the frame that pushed the Americans' lead to 31. After the early jitters, it was all Team USA the rest of the way.
LeBron James did a little bit of everything as the Americans' floor general, finishing with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. James was regularly finding teammates for open looks under the basket. Jose Alvarado was the top player for Puerto Rico, tallying a team-high 18 points.
To put a stamp on his dominant day, Edwards got a steal during the fourth quarter and broke free in transition for a highlight-reel windmill dunk. He followed that up with a layup before then drilling a stepback 3. Edwards was 3 for 6 from 3-point range and 11 for 15 from the field overall.
Edwards also had three assists, three boards and a pair of steals.
On Saturday, Edwards certainly looked like Team USA's No. 1 option.