Blazers Notes: Major Free Agent Prediction, Deandre Ayton ‘Hated’ Portland, Huge Coaching Announcement
The Portland Trail Blazers exercised guard Rayan Rupert's club option for the 2025-26 season, but NBA insider John Hollinger believes his spot in the Blazers' rotation is on life support and dependent on how well he performs in the NBA Summer League.
Additionally, Jason McIntyre says former Blazers big man DeAndre Ayton performed poorly during his time in Rip City because he 'hated' Portland.
"This is how much Deandre Ayton hated it in Portland," McIntyre said. "He forfeited $10 million to get out of town. Let's just say Deandre Ayton, through his first seven seasons, is kind of, sort of, a top-eight center in the league."
Finally, the Blazers named James Posey as an assistant coach. Posey played with Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups in the 1999-00 season with the Denver Nuggets.
