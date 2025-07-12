Blazers Notes: Major Free Agent Prediction, Deandre Ayton ‘Hated’ Portland, Huge Coaching Announcement

Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after helping secure a 121-119 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Portland Trail Blazers exercised guard Rayan Rupert's club option for the 2025-26 season, but NBA insider John Hollinger believes his spot in the Blazers' rotation is on life support and dependent on how well he performs in the NBA Summer League.

Additionally, Jason McIntyre says former Blazers big man DeAndre Ayton performed poorly during his time in Rip City because he 'hated' Portland.

"This is how much Deandre Ayton hated it in Portland," McIntyre said. "He forfeited $10 million to get out of town. Let's just say Deandre Ayton, through his first seven seasons, is kind of, sort of, a top-eight center in the league."

Finally, the Blazers named James Posey as an assistant coach. Posey played with Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups in the 1999-00 season with the Denver Nuggets.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

