Deandre Ayton Gets Honest About Shortcomings With Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers and Deandre Ayton did not have a happy marriage. Ayton was with the Blazers for just two seasons and did not help them contribute to winning.
In both of the last couple of seasons, Ayton looked disinterested and unmotivated out on the court. The effort became so poor that his value on the trade market was negligible, and the Trail Blazers had to buy him out of his contract.
Now, Ayton has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. With him being in Los Angeles, he was asked about his time in Portland, and didn't have great things to say.
When asked about what he learned most about the last two teams he's been on, he unloaded on Portland.
“True professionalism. I feel like I’ve just been absent for a little bit in this league. And hard work, I’ve just been trying to put in as much work as I possibly can. When I’m on the floor, I want to really just show the world and prove to everybody that I am a winner. Any position I’m in, I just want to really win and sacrifice the way I did coming into this league.”
Ayton didn't seem to do much sacrificing while he was in Portland, but he also says that criticism about his work ethic will fuel him while he's with the Lakers.
“It fuels me, it fuels me up completely, and it’s a different type of drive that I’ve been wanting to express for a long time. This is the perfect timing, here in the purple and gold. And it’s a platform that I cannot run from. I can show what I really am and just be around some greats to really emphasize that for me as well. It is a lot of fuel in me to prove to the whole world.”
Ayton is certainly right that playing for the Lakers puts him in a spot where he can't run and hide. Fans will turn on him quickly if he shows the same effort issues he did in Portland.
This is likely Ayton's last chance to make an impact on an NBA team. He has to play well for the Lakers, but Portland is happy to be rid of him.
