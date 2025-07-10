Deandre Ayton Felt He Was 'Forgotten' While With Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers made the decision to buy out Deandre Ayton's contract and make him a free agent. After canvassing the trade market for him, they weren't able to find any suitors.
Ultimately, Ayton signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He signed a two-year deal in LA to become their starting center. He now has a chance to win a title with the Lakers.
Since signing with Los Angeles, Ayton has decided to unload about his time with the Blazers, taking several shots at his former organization.
Ayton took some shots at the Blazers, saying that he felt forgotten while playing in Portland.
“The last two years [were] just a different route for me, and I just learned a lot that when you don’t win in this league, you can be forgotten.”
Part of the reason he felt that way is that the Blazers weren't winning games. The issue is that he was part of the reason why the Trail Blazers weren't able to win more games.
His effort problems were a big reason why the Blazers decided that they were better off without him than they are with him. They decided to pay him to leave the team because things got so bad.
Once Ayton hurt his calf this past season, Portland actually started playing better as a team. They won more games and almost were able to qualify for the play-in to make the playoffs.
This will likely be the last chance that Ayton has to contribute positively to a winning team in the NBA. If he continues to act aloof out on the court in Los Angeles, things may not pan out how he wants them to moving forward.
Fans in Los Angeles will not put up with him. Fans in Portland were done with him quite quickly, as well. With the Lakers in the hunt for a title, their fans won't put up with any shenanigans.
With Ayton out of the picture, the Blazers will move on at the center spot with Donovan Clingan and Yang Hanson as the building blocks for the future.
This past season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for the Blazers.
