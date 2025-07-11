Blazers Make Major Announcement on Coaching Staff for 2025-26 Season
The Portland Trail Blazers announced 12-year NBA player James Posey as an assistant coach on Chauncey Billups' staff.
Posey began his coaching career in the 2013-14 season with the Canton Charge — now called the Cleveland Charge — the Cleveland Cavaliers G League affiliate. He served as the Cavs' assistant coach from 2014-19 before short coaching stints with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
Outside of the NBA, he coached as an assistant for the University of Virginia's women's basketball team from 2021-22 under current Blazers scout Tina Thompson.
Posey and Billups played together on the Denver Nuggets in the 1999-00 season.
Posey won two NBA Champions as a player in 2006 and 2008 with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, and was a coach during the Cavs' title run in 2016. As a player, Posey averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 864 games, and made the 1999-00 All-Rookie Second Team.
With an overhauled roster, the Blazers will hope Posey can help Billups steady the ship and command a young team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season.
The Blazers have finished below .500 in every season since Billups has taken over, however, 2024-25 was their most successful season with him at the helm so far. They finished 36-46, which placed them 12th in an extraordinarily competitive West, three games out of a Play-In spot.
The Blazers have made some big moves in the offseason, doctoring a straight swap with the Celtics for All-Star Jrue Holiday in exchange for Anfernee Simons. They are yet to make a free agency signing to replace center DeAndre Ayton, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, though they could count on 16th overall pick Yang Hansen to fill the void left by the big man.
Rip City opens its NBA Summer League campaign Friday, and will face the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 p.m. PT.
