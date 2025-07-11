NBA Analyst Says Deandre Ayton 'Hated Portland'
The Portland Trail Blazers tried to find a trade partner to unload Deandre Ayton, but failed to do so. Instead, they had to buy him out in order to get rid of him.
It was clear once the season ended that the Blazers were going to get rid of him once they started playing noticeably better with him sidelined due to a calf injury.
Ayton didn't have many good things to say about his time in Portland, but he was part of the reason why they weren't able to win enough games to compete.
According to one NBA analyst, Ayton truly hated his time in Portland. Jason McIntyre thinks that Ayton is still a very good player, but he just hated Portland too much to let that talent show.
"This is how much Deandre Ayton hated it in Portland. He forfeited $10 million to get out of town. Let's just say Deandre Ayton, through his first seven seasons, is kind of, sort of, a top-eight center in the league."
Ayton certainly didn't like playing in Portland, but that doesn't excuse his behavior. He also exhibited some of these characteristics in Phoenix towards the end of his time with the Suns.
The reason Ayton gave up that money in the buyout is that he was going to be benched in Portland anyway. They were clearly better with him off the court, and they have two young centers they want to have more minutes for.
Portland is happy with its decision to get rid of Ayton. Ayton seems happy with his decision to sign with the Lakers. Signing in LA will certainly be the last chance he has to contribute to a winning team in the league.
Ayton has a ton of physical talent; he just hasn't worked in any way to improve his skills. He should have developed a better offensive or defensive game at his point in his career. He simply hasn't done that.
This past season with the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 56.6 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from three in just 40 games played.
