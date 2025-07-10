Former Blazers Guard Could Be Traded for Second Time This Offseason
The Portland Trail Blazers made the decision to trade Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Jrue Holiday. The Blazers briefly had Holiday before last season started before trading him to Boston.
Holiday will now play in Portland as the Blazers seek some players who have leadership and a track record of winning. Simons in Boston is a different story.
Almost immediately after being traded to the Celtics, NBA insiders wondered if he was there to stay or if he was going to get moved. The Celtics have seemingly answered that question.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on his podcast The Hoop Collective, the Celtics are actively trying to find somewhere to move Simons.
Simons has a lot of value in the NBA. Multiple teams reached out to Portland at the trade deadline to inquire about his availability at that time. The Blazers decided to try to make a run at the playoffs instead.
Boston must not want to pay his contract, either. Simons is owed $27.6 million this season, but he is on an expiring deal. The Celtics must want to extract whatever value they can from that.
It remains unclear with what teams the Celtics are engaged in trade talks regarding Simons. As Portland can attest, he is a player who can get hot in a hurry, especially from beyond the three-point arc.
Simons is best used as a sixth man on a contending team. That might be the best market for Boston to send him to as they canvass the rest of the league for a trade partner.
While Simons might not play for the Celtics, Holiday will certainly play for the Blazers. Whether he comes off the bench or starts remains to be seen. They have to figure that out before the season starts.
Portland was probably hoping they could get a little more for Simons when they unloaded him to Boston. Still, Holiday is a solid defensive player who can give them a lot of leadership.
This past season with Portland, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three.
