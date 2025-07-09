Former Blazer Deandre Ayton Excited to Be With 'Winning Organization' in Lakers
Deandre Ayton was bought out of his contract by the Portland Trail Blazers after two disappointing seasons. He was never able to be the force that they were hoping he'd be.
After not being able to find any trade partners, the Blazers decided that buying Ayton out was the best course of action. Now, he's going to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
This is likely going to be Ayton's last chance to truly make a difference on an NBA team. Now that he's in LA, he took a few shots at Portland on his way out.
More news: Former Blazers Star Asked Portland to Buy Out His Contract
Ayton took some shots at the fact that the Blazers weren't a winning team in each of the last two years.
“They want to win a championship right now, and I want to win right now as well and just be part of a winning legacy and be around winners. And everyone said it was something difficult to think about, but it just brings me back to playing with the Suns and being part of a winning organization."
He then took a direct shot at the Blazers.
“Once you win, everything is easy. And that’s what I want to be a part of again. The last two years [were] just a different route for me, and I just learned a lot that when you don’t win in this league, you can be forgotten.”
What Ayton fails to understand is that he was part of the reason why Portland didn't win. He wasn't able to elevate them into a winning team the way that he claims he can.
More news: Blazers, Lakers Have Had Trade Talks Regarding $33 Million Defensive Star: Report
In fact, the Blazers played better towards the end of this season when Ayton was out due to injury. The Lakers might have their hands full with Ayton as they try to win a title.
Portland was so done with him not trying in games that they paid him to leave. That should tell you all you need to know about the state of Ayton's mindset.
This past season with the Trail Blazers, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in just 40 games played.
More news: Blazers Notes: Trade Talks With Lakers, Major Jrue Holiday Prediction, Deandre Ayton Wanted Out
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.