Is Jerami Grant Playing vs Lakers? Blazers Injury Report Determined
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers to open the 2025 part of their season. Portland is coming off a poor loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and will be looking to put together a much better effort.
However, this team will need to do so without one of their leaders on the court. Veteran forward Jerami Grant has been ruled out for this contest due to injury.
Without Grant in the lineup, others will need to heavily step up if Portland wants to grab the win. Grant provides this team with 3-point shooting and strong defense so his presence will certainly be missed.
Grant has averaged 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. The veteran is also shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
It's been a strange year for Grant but he has also seen his name be heavily discussed in different trade talks. Portland has been looking to possibly trade Grant since the summer, with the Lakers being the prime destination for a deal.
Los Angeles and Portland held trade discussions over the offseason but couldn't ever come to terms on a price. Portland has wanted multiple first-round draft picks for the win defender while the Lakers have held firm in their willingness to only include one, and a protected one at that.
The contract of Grant has been a big problem too as he is owed a lot of money over his final few seasons. The salary of Grant increases in each of the next few seasons, giving opposing sides some hesitancy to take on his contract.
But nonetheless, Grant could still see himself moved ahead of the NBA trade deadline next year. In all likelihood, the Lakers won't be trying to land Grant after they made a move to get wing Dorian Finney-Smith.
The Trail Blazers still have options to use and it could lead to the veteran being moved. They will have a lot to say ahead of the trade deadline and could be one of the more active teams, albeit as a seller.
