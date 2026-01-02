Three Blazers Rotation Changes Tiago Splitter Can Make in 2026

The current iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers proved in the 2025 portion of the 2025-26 campaign that they will hang around in the Western Conference postseason picture. Despite being thrust into the interim head coaching role because of Chauncey Billups' arrest connected to an FBI investigation into illegal gambling, Tiago Splitter is doing an admirable job in the role, with a major assist from top assistant Nate Bjorkgren on defensive scheming.

Of course, with a losing record, there's work to do. The team is imperfect, particularly having issues in the paint with big man depth. The second unit, in general, is a weak point. Splitter's starting lineup, mostly including Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, and Donovan Clingan, has been running the score up on opponents.

These three rotational changes can potentially keep the needle moving in the right direction.

Playing Caleb Love More

Caleb Love has earned his spot on the floor, exploding for 73 points over a 2-2 stretch against the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks. While he's not contributing enough on the defensive end of the floor just yet to deserve big minutes, there's a clear Jamal Crawford-esque microwave scorer role off the bench for Love in Portland.

This is a rookie we're talking about. While he played five seasons in college as a COVID-19-campaign freshman, Love is still adjusting to playing the best in the world every night. He's catching up to speed remarkably quickly in his first go-round.

When Sharpe and Avdija need a breather, Love can keep the team afloat offensively in the meantime. Even when Jrue Holiday returns from a calf strain that's kept him out since November. Whenever that might be. If it happens at all this season.

Using Sidy Cissoko More Sparingly

Sidy Cissoko has kept his role in the lineup because of his strong defensive contributions. Offensively, the French product is still extremely raw. His shot is a work-in-progress that may not mature fast enough to justify big minutes on the wing.

That's not to say Cissoko should be banished to the end of the bench. He's still extremely valuable in a pinch on the side of the floor that he is up-to-speed on. It's just that ranking in the top seven in minutes, excluding the injured Holiday, is probably a bit much to ask from a player who came into the season with fewer than 35 career appearances.

For a team with ambitions to win now, anyway. Which is what the Blazers have played their way into in 2025.

Throwing Duop Reath Into the Fire

Portland's frontcourt has guys like Clingan and Robert Williams III, who are obvious candidates to play now, while also featuring a rookie, Yang Hansen, who is best used in low-stakes minutes as he adjusts to the NBA.

Then, there's Duop Reath, whose future with the team is a question mark after his minutes dipped over the last few weeks of 2025.

At this point, the Blazers need to throw him into the fire and figure out if he's someone worth keeping beyond this season. If not, he can be a trade or cut candidate before the March buyout deadline. Portland may be a player for bought-out free agents in 2026, for a change.