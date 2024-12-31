Former Blazers Top Draft Pick Greg Oden Reflects on First Return to Portland in a Decade
The Portland Trail Blazers had one of their former top picks as a special guest in attendance prior to their game on Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks: Greg Oden, their former No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
Oden attended Saturday's Blazers win over the Mavericks. The 36-year-old received a warm welcome from the Blazers fans and even received a tribute from the organization.
Oden, whose career was cut short by a multitude of knee injuries, returned to the Modan Center for the first time since he left the team in 2012.
The former No. 1 overall pick did so with his memorable smile, regardless of how his career took a turn for the worst. That was not on the top of his head during his visit, nor did he show that to be the case. Oden was happy to be back where he spent the first years of his NBA career.
Before the game, he spoke to the media for about 12 minutes and reflected on his time in the Pacific Northwest on and off the court.
“Everything that I went through, all the injuries and the ups and downs, got me to this point,” said Oden. “Got me to the person that I am now.”
“For them to bring me and put me courtside, I’m very thankful because we all know those seats aren’t cheap, no matter where you go,” he said with a grin before the game.
Oden was also asked if he wondered how he would feel about returning to Rip City but insisted he was happy to be back where it all began for him.
“This is a place where my life changed,” he said.
“I just got good memories,” he said.
In two playing seasons with the Blazers, Oden averaged 9.4 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57 percent from the field. He played 82 games out of a possible 476 games with the Blazers, which is only 17 percent.
Oden had the potential, and while injuries derailed his career, time has passed for him to cope with it and see the glass-half-full perspective.
