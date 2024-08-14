Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals Why Caitlin Clark is Rookie of the Year Over Angel Reese

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is WNBA Rookie of the Year over Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese

Joey Linn

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The WNBA schedule will resume on August 15 after an extended break for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Along with the exciting postseason race to end the regular season, there will also be a lot of eyes on the Rookie of the Year race.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese have separated themselves as the two best rookies from the 2024 WNBA draft class.

Entering the break, Clark is averaging 17.1 points, 8.2 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. Clark would become the first player in WNBA history to average these numbers for an entire season.

Reese is also amid a historic campaign, averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds. Only four rookies in WNBA history have averaged a double-double for an entire season.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shared his opinion on the Rookie of the Year race, choosing Clark to win the award.

"I'm gonna go with Caitlin Clark, because I think whichever team gets into the playoffs is the player that's gonna win it," Green said. "And I think her team is better."

At the break, Indiana (11-15) is seventh in the WNBA standings while Chicago (10-14) is just percentage points behind in eighth. The top-eight WNBA records make the playoffs regardless of conference, so both the Sky and Fever currently hold a postseason spot.

