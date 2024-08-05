Inside The Warriors

Former Golden State Warriors G League Player Announces Retirement

A former Golden State Warriors G League player has announced his retirement from basketball

Joey Linn

Mar 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The NBA G League logo is covered in confetti after the Final between the Delaware Blue Coats and the Lakeland Magic at AdventHealth Arena.
Mar 11, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; The NBA G League logo is covered in confetti after the Final between the Delaware Blue Coats and the Lakeland Magic at AdventHealth Arena. / Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter), former Golden State Warriors G League player Trevor John announced his retirement from basketball. John last played in the G League during the 2021-22 season, where he appeared in two games for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This brief stint with Santa Cruz is something John emphasized in his retirement message, as the Danville, California native was able to play professionally for a G League team not far from where he grew up.

"A round, leather ball has taken me to the corners of the world, as well as provided an opportunity to play in the NBA G League-including for my home team," John wrote on his opportunity to play for Santa Cruz.

John also had brief stints with the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate), Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat affiliate), and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate).

Playing collegiately for four seasons, John spent three years at Cal Poly before playing his final season at Drexel. A reserve at Cal Poly, John did not start a college basketball game until moving to Drexel where he started all 32 games he played in during the 2018-19 season.

In his one year at Drexel, John averaged 11.9 points per game. Attempting a high-volume of threes (7.8 3PA/G), John converted on 41.2 percent of his shots from deep in the 2018-19 season.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News