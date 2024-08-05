Former Golden State Warriors G League Player Announces Retirement
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter), former Golden State Warriors G League player Trevor John announced his retirement from basketball. John last played in the G League during the 2021-22 season, where he appeared in two games for the Santa Cruz Warriors.
This brief stint with Santa Cruz is something John emphasized in his retirement message, as the Danville, California native was able to play professionally for a G League team not far from where he grew up.
"A round, leather ball has taken me to the corners of the world, as well as provided an opportunity to play in the NBA G League-including for my home team," John wrote on his opportunity to play for Santa Cruz.
John also had brief stints with the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate), Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat affiliate), and Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate).
Playing collegiately for four seasons, John spent three years at Cal Poly before playing his final season at Drexel. A reserve at Cal Poly, John did not start a college basketball game until moving to Drexel where he started all 32 games he played in during the 2018-19 season.
In his one year at Drexel, John averaged 11.9 points per game. Attempting a high-volume of threes (7.8 3PA/G), John converted on 41.2 percent of his shots from deep in the 2018-19 season.
