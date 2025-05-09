New Report on Steph Curry's Injury Status Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 3
Much of the talk about the Golden State Warriors series with the Minnesota Timberwolves has revolved around their star players, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 of their first-round series and missed Game 2 as a result.
Now, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed some disappointing news for the Warriors regarding their star guard.
Steph Curry has really been limited to just doing treatment and he's gonna be reevaluated on Wednesday- Shams Charania
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Charania said that Curry has been limited to doing treatment only with no on-court activities so far.
This is the first muscle strain of Curry's career, so it is evident the Warriors do not want to rush him back, especially with the Warriors taking back home-court advantage in Game 1.
My understanding is that he could be back for Game 6 at the earliest...- Shams Charania
Charania mentioned that "[his] understanding" is that Curry will not be available to play until Game 6 "at the earliest" if the series does extend to that scenario. The Warriors and Timberwolves have a four-day gap between Games 5 and 6 due to scheduling, so that could allow ample time for Curry to return if the Warriors do win at home in the next two games.
Game 3 between Minnesota and Golden State is on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
