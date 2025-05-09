Inside The Warriors

New Report on Steph Curry's Injury Status Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 3

NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed some deflating news regarding Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry's injury

Grant Mona

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Much of the talk about the Golden State Warriors series with the Minnesota Timberwolves has revolved around their star players, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 of their first-round series and missed Game 2 as a result.

Now, ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed some disappointing news for the Warriors regarding their star guard.

Steph Curry has really been limited to just doing treatment and he's gonna be reevaluated on Wednesday

Shams Charania

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Charania said that Curry has been limited to doing treatment only with no on-court activities so far.

Warriors guard Stephen Curr
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

This is the first muscle strain of Curry's career, so it is evident the Warriors do not want to rush him back, especially with the Warriors taking back home-court advantage in Game 1.

My understanding is that he could be back for Game 6 at the earliest...

Shams Charania

Charania mentioned that "[his] understanding" is that Curry will not be available to play until Game 6 "at the earliest" if the series does extend to that scenario. The Warriors and Timberwolves have a four-day gap between Games 5 and 6 due to scheduling, so that could allow ample time for Curry to return if the Warriors do win at home in the next two games.

Game 3 between Minnesota and Golden State is on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

