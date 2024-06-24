Golden State Warriors GM Reveals Truth About Major Trade Rumors
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy was asked if making a trade is this team's best avenue to improving their roster.
"I'm of the believe internal development is," Dunleavy answered. "I'm a big player development guy. I think our younger players have a really big chance to grow and get better... I don’t want to get ahead of it and just say there’s gonna be some big move we are gonna do. Could be. If it’s there, great. But it’s not something that must happen.”
Dunleavy added, per 95.7 The Game, "I think we have to be realistic and I don't want to press and overdo something. Some patience needs to take place, while at the same time recognizing this time horizon we have with Steph, Draymond, and hopefully Klay. As those guys get a little bit older, we have to be mindful that at a point maybe they're not able to compete for a championship. I don't think that's too near, but at some point it probably will be."
The Warriors have been rumored to be exploring big trades using Chris Paul's non-guaranteed salary, but it seems they are not of the belief a trade is entirely necessary. Many will disagree with this point of view, as Golden State has proven the last two seasons they are far from contenders, but perhaps their internal development can be strong enough to change that.
