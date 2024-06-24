Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Before NBA Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have made a roster move

Joey Linn

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench watches the closing minutes against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; The Golden State Warriors bench watches the closing minutes against the Utah Jazz during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The deadline has arrived for the Golden State Warriors to make a decision on Kevin Looney’s non-guaranteed $8M salary for next season, and according to Sam Gordon of The San Francisco Chronicle, the team has chosen to guarantee it.

This was the expected move for the Warriors, because even if the team does not plan to have Looney play a big role on the court next season, this roster moves allows for much more optionality than releasing him would have. Looney’s playing time dwindled last season due to the emergence of rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the veteran big man still has utility in certain matchups, and could also be used in a trade this summer.

With an $8M expiring deal, Looney could be easy for Golden State to include in a trade, which is also what they are expected to pursue with Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed salary. While the Warriors could be limited in their ability to facilitate certain deals due to the league’s new very restrictive CBA, it seems there are ways for the team to use both Paul and Looney’s expiring contracts to make significant upgrades.

While Klay Thompson is the biggest offseason story, the Warriors had to make a decision on Looney, which they have now done. With free agency around the corner, this will be a huge offseason for the Warriors.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News