Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in 7'0" Center
The Golden State Warriors are entering a pivotal offseason. After missing the playoffs, Golden State knows they must upgrade their roster in order to re-enter contention, but doing so is not easy under the NBA's very restrictive CBA.
This is why drafting well is very important, and while the Warriors have their fair share of misses in the draft, they also have selected some key contributors in recent years. With the 52nd overall pick in this year's draft, the Warriors do not have a first round selection, which makes finding a contributor more difficult.
According to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News, one of the players Golden State has held a pre-draft workout with is Branden Carlson, a 7'0" center out of Utah.
A five-year college player, Carlson averaged 12.9 PPG and 5.8 RPG in his collegiate career, but took a big leap forward in his fifth season, averaging 17.0 PPG with a much improved three point shot. Attempting just 88 total three pointers in his first three collegiate seasons, Carlson took 169 shots from deep his final year, knocking down 37.9% of them.
While Carlson would not be expected to take a super high volume of threes at the NBA level, the ability to be a threat from beyond the arc is very valuable at his height, which could help him find a consistent role.
