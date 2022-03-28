Skip to main content
Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is likely resting Klay and Draymond vs. Memphis

Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is likely resting Klay and Draymond vs. Memphis

The Golden State Warriors lost again on Sunday evening, falling in Washington to the Wizards by a final score of 123-115. The offense was some of the best it's looked since Steph Curry has been out; however, the defense allowed far too many open threes, and Washington made them pay. After the loss, Steve Kerr said the team will most likely rest Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In what projected to be a crucial game in the battle for the 2-seed just a couple weeks ago, this matchup vs. Memphis is looking increasingly insignificant with the Warriors now four games behind Memphis in the standings. Holding down the 3-seed is beginning to look like a more realistic goal than chasing down the 2-seed.

With the 2-seed slipping away, Golden State is going to prioritize the health of their veterans over the pursuit of additional wins to close the year. Even when the 2-seed was a more realistic goal, Draymond Green emphasized Golden State's health priority with players like himself, Klay Thomson, and of course Steph Curry. Despite their recent struggles, Golden State expects to compete for a championship when fully healthy.

With this latest loss, the Warriors are now 48-27, sitting just 2.5 games above the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks who are in pursuit of the 3-seed.

Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

Injury Update: Steph Curry Removes Boot

Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors Win Over Miami Heat

Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey Linn2 minutes ago
trae-young-stephen-curry-hawks-warriorsjpg
News

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
1232449172.0
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

By Joey Linn4 hours ago
gettyimages-1183255515-e1572802520983
News

Pau Gasol Exploring Role With Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_11783622_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kevon Looney Didn't Start Against Hawks

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 26, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Jordan Poole (3) and guard Damion Lee (1) against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Playing 40 Minutes for the First Time in 3 Years

By C.J. PetersonMar 26, 2022
Jordan-Poole-Klay-USATSI-17151523
News

Klay Thompson Believes Jordan Poole Can Become All-Star

By Joey LinnMar 26, 2022
Mar 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Find "Silver Lining" in Klay Thompson's Play in Loss to Hawks

By C.J. PetersonMar 25, 2022