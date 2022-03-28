Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors lost again on Sunday evening, falling in Washington to the Wizards by a final score of 123-115. The offense was some of the best it's looked since Steph Curry has been out; however, the defense allowed far too many open threes, and Washington made them pay. After the loss, Steve Kerr said the team will most likely rest Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Otto Porter Jr. on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

In what projected to be a crucial game in the battle for the 2-seed just a couple weeks ago, this matchup vs. Memphis is looking increasingly insignificant with the Warriors now four games behind Memphis in the standings. Holding down the 3-seed is beginning to look like a more realistic goal than chasing down the 2-seed.

With the 2-seed slipping away, Golden State is going to prioritize the health of their veterans over the pursuit of additional wins to close the year. Even when the 2-seed was a more realistic goal, Draymond Green emphasized Golden State's health priority with players like himself, Klay Thomson, and of course Steph Curry. Despite their recent struggles, Golden State expects to compete for a championship when fully healthy.

With this latest loss, the Warriors are now 48-27, sitting just 2.5 games above the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks who are in pursuit of the 3-seed.

