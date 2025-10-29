Key Warriors Guard Expected to Remain Out for At Least Three Weeks
The Golden State Warriors are 4-1 through their first five games, showing early promise in what many expect to be a competitive Western Conference this season. Stephen Curry has been outstanding with multiple 30+ point performances, while Jonathan Kuminga has impressed with his all-around performances in each game.
Now, the Warriors just got some encouraging news on a key role player that could make their roster even deeper.
Melton Moving Closer
After missing nearly two seasons, Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton is moving closer to his return.
According to Warriors PR, Melton has stepped up his individual and small group on-court workouts. The team plans to bring him into practice over the next two weeks, with another evaluation scheduled in three weeks.
That's big news for a Warriors squad that's been missing Melton's two-way impact since last season.
The guard's Warriors career got off to a promising start before the devastating ACL injury last season.
In six games during the 2024-2025 season, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while showing the defensive intensity Golden State had been wanting.
He even earned a spot in the starting lineup after an impressive 19-point performance against Oklahoma City, where he knocked down five three-pointers.
Melton's Impact
When healthy, Melton is exactly the type of player championship-contending teams need. During his two seasons with Philadelphia, he averaged 10 points and three assists while shooting 38 percent from three on five attempts per game, making him a perfect complement at the two-guard spot.
Melton has built his reputation as a versatile combo guard who can defend multiple positions and provide scoring punch off the bench and is a perfect fit next to Steph Curry, as evidenced by last season's hot start.
The Warriors desperately need that kind of depth too.
Last season, Golden State's offensive rating fell 16 points when Curry rested, exposing their lack of secondary playmaking. While Jimmy Butler's arrival helped stabilize those minutes, adding another capable ball-handler and defender like Melton only strengthens their rotation of guards.
If he can return to his pre-injury form, he'll likely compete for significant minutes in Steve Kerr's rotation, possibly as the primary backup guard or even working his way back into the starting lineup.
With Melton progressing well and the Warriors looking like legitimate contenders again, his return could be the final piece that takes this team from good to dangerous.