Jayson Tatum Gives Wild Draymond Green Answer To Question
NBA superstar Jayson Tatum has great a great summer. He won the Olympic gold medal, signed a new $315 million contract with the Boston Celtics, was the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 and was crowned NBA Champion.
Tatum is now doing a tour for his new kids book and one of the stops he made was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City. Tatum answered a number of fun questions and one involved Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
If there was an NBA player that yoju think would one day have a successful second career as a WWE wrestler, who would that be?" Jimmy Fallon asked?
"Oh. I love him to death, Draymond Green," Jayson Tatum said.
Even though it was a joke, there's a reason Tatum was able to immediately name Draymond Green. Green is famous for being too physical on the court and many fans will make statements like "Draymond thinks he's in the WWE."
One person even recreated Draymond Green choking Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in the WWE video game during an incident last season that resulted in a lengthy suspension.
Draymond Green and the Warriors will face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics for the first time on November 6, so that will be a fun chance to see the two go head-to-head.
