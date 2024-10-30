Jonathan Kuminga Makes Blunt Statement on Steve Kerr Benching Him
The Golden State Warriors needed to make a starting lineup change on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans due to the injury absence of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.
Having started Curry and Wiggins alongside Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis to begin the season, it seemed reasonable to assume Steve Kerr would find just two new starters for this game. Inserting three new starters, Kerr went with Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and Brandin Podziemski next to Green and Jackson-Davis, sending Jonathan Kuminga to the bench.
Via Shams Charania of ESPN: “The Warriors are moving F Jonathan Kuminga to bench tonight vs. Pelicans, sources tell me and @kendra__andrews. Intriguing development in a fourth season when no extension was complete for both sides and team has discussed setting him up to take the next step.”
Set to enter restricted free agency this offseason, Kuminga had a blunt statement on his benching, via Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group.
“It’s not my decision," Kuminga said. "This is my 4th year. Not the first time things like that happened."
“It’s his decision,” Kuminga added on Kerr, via Emerman. “I’m not the coach. If Steve’s made his decision, he’s made his decision. I’m not the coach.”
Per Emerman, Kuminga added he is “not tripping” about being removed from the starting lineup. That said, Emerman added the young forward’s camp is skeptical of Kerr’s commitment to making Kuminga a featured piece of Golden State’s offense.
Kuminga entered this game averaging just 8.0 points through three games to begin the season, making just 33.3 percent of his field goal attempts and 11.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
