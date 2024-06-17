Inside The Warriors

Klay Thompson Reportedly Makes Big Decision

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has reportedly made a decision

Joey Linn

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Los Angeles Clippers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the Golden State Warriors await the outcome of his free agency, veteran guard Klay Thompson will reportedly join Team Bahamas for training camp in Houston this week, but is not expected to play in the Olympic qualifier.

In a report on Monday, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, "As a decision on his NBA future looms, Klay Thompson will join the Bahamian national basketball team for its training camp in Houston this week, sources briefed on the situation toldThe Athletic. However, he is not expected to get clearance and compete for the Bahamas in the Olympic qualifier this summer, those sources said."

Charania and Slater added, "Thompson, who won a gold medal with Team USA in 2016, would need to receive an official release from USA Basketball and approval from FIBA in order to be cleared to play in the Olympic qualifiers and further competition for Team Bahamas, which isn’t expected to happen."

If nothing else, this feels like a way for Thompson to get his mind off the constant focus that has been placed on his looming free agency and contract situation. The four-time champion has a huge decision to make this summer, but before he decides on his NBA future, Thompson will spend some time in Houston with Team Bahamas for their training camp.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News