Klay Thompson Reportedly Makes Big Decision
As the Golden State Warriors await the outcome of his free agency, veteran guard Klay Thompson will reportedly join Team Bahamas for training camp in Houston this week, but is not expected to play in the Olympic qualifier.
In a report on Monday, Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote, "As a decision on his NBA future looms, Klay Thompson will join the Bahamian national basketball team for its training camp in Houston this week, sources briefed on the situation toldThe Athletic. However, he is not expected to get clearance and compete for the Bahamas in the Olympic qualifier this summer, those sources said."
Charania and Slater added, "Thompson, who won a gold medal with Team USA in 2016, would need to receive an official release from USA Basketball and approval from FIBA in order to be cleared to play in the Olympic qualifiers and further competition for Team Bahamas, which isn’t expected to happen."
If nothing else, this feels like a way for Thompson to get his mind off the constant focus that has been placed on his looming free agency and contract situation. The four-time champion has a huge decision to make this summer, but before he decides on his NBA future, Thompson will spend some time in Houston with Team Bahamas for their training camp.
