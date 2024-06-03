Klay Thompson’s Possible List of Teams in Free Agency Revealed
It remains to be seen whether or not Klay Thompson re-signs with the Warriors next season, but if he does leave, it's only going to be for a contender.
According to a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson has no desire to take a massive contract to play for a lesser team like the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets.
“Thompson wants to win,” Slater reported. “Don’t expect him to chase the largest possible offer from the Detroit Pistons or Charlotte Hornets, even if that’s the correct financial or leverage move. But there are plenty of cap-space teams with a clearer upward path to contention than the Warriors. That includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.”
Slater's words aren't a guarantee that Thompson would leave the Warriors for any of those three teams, but if he does leave, it'll likely be for a contending team with money - those three teams just happen to be the main ones.
This season, Klay Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43/39/93 shooting from the field. While his numbers weren't terrible, it's still the second-worst he's ever shot from three in a season and the lowest amounts of points Thompson's averaged since 2013. He's not a bad player by any means, he's just no longer a second option and shouldn't be paid like one by a contending team.
