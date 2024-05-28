Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals Big Plan After NBA Career Ends

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry revealed his post-basketball plan

Joey Linn

Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry looks to still have several more high-level NBA years left in him. How long Curry plans to play NBA basketball remains to be seen, but the star point guard doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon. That said, at age 36, Curry knows that life after basketball is getting closer.

During a recent interview with Max Adler of Golf Digest, Curry revealed his goal of playing on the PGA Tour Champions once his basketball career is over. The PGA Tour Champions is a professional senior tour for the best golfers age 50 or older. While Curry still has 14 years before he would be eligible, he spoke to Golf Digest about that being a goal of his.

"I don’t know what the path is,” Curry said. “All I know is, when I’m done with basketball, I’m going to reasonably invest as much into my golf as I can to see how good I can get, and where that puts me 14 years from now, we’ll see."

Curry is already an elite golfer, and will only get better when he has more time to dedicate to his second favorite sport. For now, Curry is focused on winning more championships with the Warriors, but he does have his sights set on at least one post-basketball goal.

Joey Linn

