LeBron James' Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
When it comes to marquee matchups in the NBA, very few are bigger than when the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Golden State Warriors.
Whether it's in 2016 or 2025, nothing garners more buzz and excitement than when LeBron James faces off against Steph Curry. The two players have been eternally linked together due to a decade of playoff battles that have given NBA fans endless entertainment. Fortunately, fans will likely see the two face off yet again on Saturday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable with left foot injury management against the Golden State Warriors.
Despite being 40 years old, LeBron has been very reliable for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, only missing three games. It's a wild testament to LeBron's availability and conditioning for him to play in 39 out of 42 games this season, which is more than most modern superstars today.
Through 39 games, LeBron is averaging 23.6 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds on 51/40/77 shooting from the field. Other than a slight scoring decrease from his career average, LeBron has shown no signs of slowing down this season. His shooting percentages are up from his career average, his three-point percentages are up, both his assist and rebounding are up, and somehow his availability has even gotten better.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement