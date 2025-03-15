Inside The Warriors

NBA Makes Announcement on Flagrant Foul in Warriors-Kings

The NBA made an announcement on Moses Moody's foul before the Warriors face the Knicks

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks to guard Moses Moody (4) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday to extend their hot streak. The Warriors have now won 13 of their last 15 games, and beating their NorCal rival by 26 points on Thursday was certainly the icing on the cake.

The Warriors now head into a cross-conference matchup against the New York Knicks on Saturday, but the NBA has announced an unexpected punishment for Golden State.

Looking back at Thursday's win over the Kings, the NBA has assessed Warriors forward Moses Moody with a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1.

Just a minute into the second half, Moody inadvertently raised his leg and kicked Kings forward Keegan Murray in the face. No foul was called on the floor, but it was enough for the NBA to go back and give Moody a flagrant foul for the action.

Moody had a great game against Sacramento, dropping 17 points and 6 assists no 4-7 shooting from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc, but unexpectedly picking up a flagrant foul likely puts a damper on his performance.

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Moody has come up huge for the Warriors, starting their last 12 games and becoming an efficient threat on both sides of the court. In those 12 starts, Moody is averaging 12.7 points on 43.6% shooting from deep.

With a big matchup against the Knicks coming up on Saturday night, Moody will certainly have to look past this announcement for now and focus on the game ahead of him.

