Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Magic
The Golden State Warriors have looked like a brand new team since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline. He's brought something different to the team, where he's not only affecting the game himself but is making other players on the team better. Looking to earn their fifth straight win, the Warriors traveled to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday night.
The start of a five-game road trip, the Warriors can't overlook the Magic despite their underwhelming record. With the duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, the Magic are a threat in any game they go into. However, Warriors guard Steph Curry is still one of the biggest stars in the NBA, and he added another accolade to his Hall of Fame resume on Thursday.
Needing just five points, Curry surpassed NBA legend Patrick Ewing for 26th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Curry has made major movement up the list this season, as he'll look to break into the Top 25 before the end of the regular season.
Even though Curry hasn't put up spectacular numbers all season long, he entered Thursday's contest putting up strong numbers in February with averages of 28.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. However, a chance to compete for another NBA Championship means far more to the two-time MVP.
With still plenty of time left in their contest against the Magic, the Warriors will look to pull away and earn their 32nd win of the season and make sure Curry's historic night ends on a high note.
