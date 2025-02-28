Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Magic

Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry makes NBA history in game vs Orlando Magic

Liam Willerup

Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have looked like a brand new team since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline. He's brought something different to the team, where he's not only affecting the game himself but is making other players on the team better. Looking to earn their fifth straight win, the Warriors traveled to Orlando to face the Magic on Thursday night.

The start of a five-game road trip, the Warriors can't overlook the Magic despite their underwhelming record. With the duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, the Magic are a threat in any game they go into. However, Warriors guard Steph Curry is still one of the biggest stars in the NBA, and he added another accolade to his Hall of Fame resume on Thursday.

Needing just five points, Curry surpassed NBA legend Patrick Ewing for 26th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Curry has made major movement up the list this season, as he'll look to break into the Top 25 before the end of the regular season.

Even though Curry hasn't put up spectacular numbers all season long, he entered Thursday's contest putting up strong numbers in February with averages of 28.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. However, a chance to compete for another NBA Championship means far more to the two-time MVP.

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With still plenty of time left in their contest against the Magic, the Warriors will look to pull away and earn their 32nd win of the season and make sure Curry's historic night ends on a high note.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

