Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
The NBA's viewership has been a subject of discussion for some time. Critics and some players have come along and stated how viewership is down season over season.
With the All-Star weekend being at the forefront of criticism. The criticism at times is hard to avoid when watching the All-Star Game, as many players seem disinterested in the game itself.
Many people have tried to come up with ways to remedy the situation that they believe the NBA is facing. The In-Season tournament is one of those ideas, that has gained its share of supporters and of course its share of critics.
Draymond Green was speaking to members of the media during All-Star weekend, where he details his thoughts on the challenges of modern NBA basketball.
"It's not smart basketball", said Green. "I saw a clip not too long ago where Kobe said, it's accidental basketball. He couldn't have been more right. It was so refreshing to play against Bron, because every possession is like a chess match, but you don't get that on a regular basis. It's just who can run faster, who can hit more 3s, it's no substance. I think it's very boring."
According to Statista, since the 2021/2022 NBA season, the average amount of TV viewers has dropped from 1.61 million to 1.56 million in the 2023-2024 season. While this doesn't seem like a drastic drop, the waves it has made and the amount of talking points it has created has grown exponentially.
While the NBA continues to ponder the question of how they can keep viewership on the rise, it seems many fans all want one remedy, more defense.
