New NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors could use Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center.
Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) brings the ball up court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have made headlines recently with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr all publicly saying the organization will not mortgage its future for one Hail Mary attempt at another championship run. These comments have not sat well with many fans, but Curry clarified on Wednesday night that he is certainly not content being on a mediocre team.

"Anyone who thinks I'm okay with being on an average basketball team is insane," Curry said. "Trade machines are fun, but what does that actually look like? We’re gonna handle our business. Mike [Dunleavy] is gonna handle his. We will see where we end up."

One impactful player on the NBA trade market is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. Averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36 games this season, LaVine has almost certainly raised his value from the offseason when he was reportedly unmovable due to his contract and injury history.

In a recent article, ESPN’s Chris Herring proposed a LaVine to Golden State deal:

Warriors get: guard Zach LaVine

Bulls get: forward Andrew Wiggins, guard Gary Payton II, center Kevon Looney, Golden State's 2026 first-round pick

Zach LaVine
Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There was a time when several reports indicated LaVine could have been acquired for only expiring salary, and the team landing him may have even been compensated with a pick. Other reports suggested the Bulls were reluctant to attach a pick to move his contract, but it’s almost certainly true that the two-time NBA All-Star was much cheaper to acquire over the summer than he is right now.

