New Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade Amid Warriors, Rockets Playoffs
The Golden State Warriors secured a massive win on Tuesday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, setting up a first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. While the Rockets boast the better regular season record, the Warriors enter as favorites due to their playoff experience and Houston's lack of it.
However, there's no telling what Houston's future will be till the season ends, but they find themselves entering the offseason in a perfect position to make a deal. With a projected Top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft via the Phoenix Suns, a new report indicates that the Rockets could be looking to acquire Phoenix's top star with their assets.
Reporting on NBA Today, ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania shared that there's mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Rockets if a deal were to be done. "If you lose early ... could [the Rockets] look at a guy like Kevin Durant? ... Monitor them," Charania shared.
However, he did say that a deep playoff run might make Houston reconsider, especially with the youth on their roster and young players like Amen Thompson and Jalen Green still with more room to grow. But with the Rockets having Phoenix's unprotected first in 2027, the Suns might be swayed to make that move to have control of that valuable pick.
In terms of the series, the Rockets and Warriors are set to tip-off Game 1 in Houston on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. EST. If Golden State makes quick work of the Rockets, a trade could be coming shortly.
Related Articles
NBA Admits Major Missed Calls in Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies