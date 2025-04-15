Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors are hosting Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Play-In tournament for the battle of the 7th seed this Tuesday night.
Although the Warriors have beaten the Grizzlies five out of the last seven times they have played in the regular season, the Play-In tournament is a one-game elimination tournament that the Warriors have historically not fared well in.
The Golden State Warriors will look to break their 0-3 record on Tuesday night as they have been playing some of their best basketball in the final stretch of the season.
The Warriors had a chance to avoid the tournament with the last game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a hard-fought game that ended in overtime, but the Warriors were not able to secure the win and the sixth seed.
Golden State is entering the game with a relatively clean injury report containing three players: Moses Moody, Taran Armstrong, and Jackson Rowe.
Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.
Moses Moody has been downgraded to questionable
Taran Armstrong and Jackson Rowe are both out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with five players listed on their report: Brandon Clarke, Yuki Kawamura, Jaylen Wells, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Jaylen Wells is out with a fractured right wrist and facial lacerations, Zyon Pullin and Cam Spencer are both out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.