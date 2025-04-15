Warriors Starter Unexpectedly Downgraded vs Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies face off in a crucial play-in tournament game that neither player can afford to lose.
Both teams are fortunate to have a relatively clean injury report, however, the Warriors just had one key starter unexpectedly downgraded to questionable.
The Golden State Warriors have downgraded Moses Moody to questionable against the Grizzlies due to back spasms.
Moody has been crucial for the Warriors this season, both offensively and defensively. His ability to be a two-way player has earned him a starting spot to close the season, starting in 34 games.
Through 74 games this season, Moody is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 43/37/80 shooting from the field.
Even if the Warriors are missing Moody, they should still have the advantage against a Grizzlies team that is missing both Jaylen Wells and Brandon Clarke. Regardless, it shouldn't be an easy game if the Grizzlies play with the desperation that they should be playing with.
If Golden State can secure a win on Tuesday night, they'll face off against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Warriors have defeated the Rockets 3-2 in the regular season thus far and have historically dominated them.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Memphsi Grizzlies at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.