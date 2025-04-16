NBA Admits Major Missed Calls in Warriors-Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in one of the most exciting games of the season on Tuesday night, but it didn't come without some controversy.
In the final minutes of the game, fans believed there were numerous incorrect and missed calls on both sides of the floor, and it turns out, they were right.
The NBA's last two-minute report revealed that there were four incorrect calls during the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Play-In game.
The first incorrect non-call was at the 1:29 mark, when Draymond Green should have been called for a foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.
"Green (GSW) reaches in and makes illegal contact with Pippen Jr.'s (MEM) wrist after his gather during the driving shot attempt."
The second incorrect non-call was at the 1:28 mark, where Zach Edey should have been called for an offensive goaltending.
"Edey (MEM) makes contact with the ball while it is in the imaginary cylinder above the rim."
The third incorrect call was at the 37-second mark, where Brandin Podziemski should not have been whistled for a foul during his block on Scotty Pippen Jr.'s layup.
"Podziemski (GSW) makes contact with the ball during Pippen Jr.'s (MEM) shot attempt near the basket and any ensuing contact once the ball becomes loose is considered incidental."
The fourth and final incorrect call was at the 7-second mark, where the Grizzlies should have been awarded the ball, instead of the Warriors on an out-of-bounds call. This was the most egregious call, considering it was a one-point game with 7 seconds left at this point.
"After Morant (MEM) reaches in and makes contact with the ball, it touches Curry's (GSW) hand last before going out of bounds. Possession is awarded to Golden State, but should have been awarded to Memphis."
For as outraged as Warriors fans were about the officiating, the Grizzlies should arguably be even more outraged. Regardless, the Golden State Warriors got the last laugh by winning and clinching the seventh seed.
