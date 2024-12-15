Inside The Warriors

New Update on Potential Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors may be in the best position to trade for the Miami Heat star.

Joey Linn

Nov 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) stands on the court during a timeout against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Kaseya Center.
The Golden State Warriors are among the teams with reported trade interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. While they are not alone in their interest, Golden State may be in the best position to acquire Butler if that is truly who they are after.

In an article for Marc Stein’s The People’s Insider, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed a new update on the Butler situation, explaining why Golden State is the likeliest destination among the teams being mentioned.

Via Fischer: “League insiders continue to describe Golden State, as things currently stand, as the only team of the four most frequently mentioned as potential Butler suitors as having an interest in the 35-year-old that could eventually lead to some substantive trade talks.”

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler
Fischer added, “Houston and Dallas have not registered tangible interest in a Butler trade pursuit while the aforementioned Suns could realistically only construct a workable offer for Butler if the Heat were willing to take on Bradley Beal.”

Reportedly landing Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder in a trade for De’Anthony Melton and second round picks, Golden State still has its most valuable trade assets if they plan on pursuing a star player.

“I’m told they remain active in the hunt for a star player,” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Saturday's segment of NBA Countdown.

Could that star player be Butler? Per Fischer's report, it seems possible.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

