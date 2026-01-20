Warriors Announce 18th Different Starting Lineup vs. Heat

With Draymond Green out with an ankle injury, the Golden State Warriors will have their 18th different starting lineup on Monday against the Miami Heat.

It will be Stephen Curry, Will Richard, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Quinten Post.

This lineup has not played together this season.

The Warriors will also be without De'Anthony Melton (rest on front end of back-to-back) and Gui Santos (ankle).

The Heat will be without Tyler Herro (ribs), but the rest of their rotation players are active.

Richard Replaces Green in the Starting Lineup

Richard came into Monday with 14 starts this season, but he hadn't been starting much recently as Steve Kerr decided to go with the Curry-Moody-Butler-Green-Post lineup consistently.

He did start last game for Butler, who was out due to personal reasons. But before that, his last start came on Jan. 2 when Curry, Butler and Green didn't play.

Richard has earned more playing time.

In his last five games, he's a plus-36. He hasn't gotten a ton of opportunities to score, but that hasn't stopped from getting five steals in the last three games.

Green is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Heat Announce Starting Lineup

The Heat will go with Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Pelle Larsson, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo.

If the Heat want to, they can play Kel'el Ware (7'0") and Adebayo at the same time to take advantage of Golden State's lack of size. But if they don't do that, they are actually not much bigger than the Warriors.

Golden State and Miami have almost identical rebounding rates. The Warriors are at 49.4 percent, and the Heat are at 49.2 percent.

Of course, Bam Adebayo is a star who is coming off a 30-point, 12-rebound game against the Thunder.

Even though Post (7'0") is taller than Adebayo (6'9"), Adebayo will likely dominate that matchup unless Post is given some help.

Wiggins Makes His Return to Chase Center

Since being part of the package that helped the Warriors land Butler, Wiggins has not played at Chase Center.

He'll get a chance for revenge Monday.

The Heat are 2-0 against the Warriors since the trade, but Curry was absent for both games.

Overall, Wiggins has played against the Warriors 22 times. He's averaging 20.2 points, which is tied for his third-highest average against any opponent.