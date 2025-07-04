Steph Curry Reacts To LeBron James’ Latest Post
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and while some players are switching conferences this summer via trades or free agency signings, there are plenty of players around the league taking the time to enjoy their offseason. After spending last summer helping Team USA win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, LeBron James is taking some much-needed personal time.
While rumors have floated around over the last couple of days about James either seeking a trade or buyout from the Lakers, it seems as though his focus isn't on that right now. Taking to his Instagram account, James shared with his nearly 160 million followers some clips of him playing golf.
James shared some clips of him beginning his journey into learning how to play golf, with some fans saying in the comments that the Lakers star is preparing for retirement by learning to play. However, James' friend and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry welcomed him to the sport with open arms.
"Welcome. We’ve been waiting for you 🙌🏽," Curry replied to James in the comments. While Curry is also an all-time legend on the basketball court, he's shown to be a talented golfer as well, winning the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe in 2023.
James certainly has a ways to go before he can play at the level Curry does, but it might not be long before the two NBA stars share the links.
