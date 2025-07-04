Latest Report On Warriors' Interest In Giannis Antetokounmpo
The biggest story of the offseason has been the storylines revolving around the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Earlier in the offseason, it seemed as though Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee was a guarantee, but rumors died down after reports revealed he never requested a trade.
It all was fairly normal in Milwaukee to start free agency, until the team made a shocking move to sign Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and waive All-NBA star Damian Lillard and stretch his contract over the next five seasons. Since then, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has come into question, and a new report reveals where the Golden State Warriors stand in the race.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Warriors are withholding assets in hopes a star like Antetokounmpo becomes available.
"After all, the Warriors continue to hold onto their assets and not make rash decisions because of the growing uncertainty of superstar targets around the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been linked to Golden State, and the team is continuing to monitor his situation with Milwaukee closely, sources said."
"If, by some chance, Giannis requests out, the Warriors will put themselves very much in those trade conversations. There isn't expected to be a clear answer on Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks until later in the summer, well after the free agency period and trade market have died down," Siegel added.
"In order to pursue Giannis, the Warriors would need a young talent like Kuminga on a decent contract to utilize as a bargaining chip."
While Warriors fans have been pleading for the team to make moves, it seems as though the front office is holding out until they can try and pounce on a franchise-changing player.
