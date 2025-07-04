Inside The Warriors

Latest Report On Warriors' Interest In Giannis Antetokounmpo

The latest report by NBA Insider Brett Siegel reveals where the Golden State Warriors stand with their interest in superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

Liam Willerup

Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after the Bucks made a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after the Bucks made a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The biggest story of the offseason has been the storylines revolving around the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Earlier in the offseason, it seemed as though Antetokounmpo leaving Milwaukee was a guarantee, but rumors died down after reports revealed he never requested a trade.

It all was fairly normal in Milwaukee to start free agency, until the team made a shocking move to sign Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and waive All-NBA star Damian Lillard and stretch his contract over the next five seasons. Since then, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has come into question, and a new report reveals where the Golden State Warriors stand in the race.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Warriors are withholding assets in hopes a star like Antetokounmpo becomes available.

"After all, the Warriors continue to hold onto their assets and not make rash decisions because of the growing uncertainty of superstar targets around the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been linked to Golden State, and the team is continuing to monitor his situation with Milwaukee closely, sources said."

Bucks forward
Mar 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) attempts to turn and shoot over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (left) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"If, by some chance, Giannis requests out, the Warriors will put themselves very much in those trade conversations. There isn't expected to be a clear answer on Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks until later in the summer, well after the free agency period and trade market have died down," Siegel added.

"In order to pursue Giannis, the Warriors would need a young talent like Kuminga on a decent contract to utilize as a bargaining chip."

While Warriors fans have been pleading for the team to make moves, it seems as though the front office is holding out until they can try and pounce on a franchise-changing player.

Related Articles

Latest Report On Celtics Star Considering Major Decision Amid Warriors Rumors

New Report On Trade Offer For Jonathan Kuminga

Latest Update On Celtics Champion Amid Warriors Rumors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News