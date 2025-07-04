New Report On Lakers Targeting Ex-Warrior Guard
NBA free agency slowed down after a busy first two days, with deals set to be made official over the weekend. While most of the top free agents have gone off the board, there are still some impactful players unsigned that could make an impact on contending teams next season.
The popular names in that group include Al Horford and Chris Paul, with the Denver Nuggets' recent situation with Jonas Valanciunas indicating they could shift their attention to Horford. However, there are plenty of other players that aren't household names, and it appears as though one ex-Golden State Warriors guard remains a target of the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to ClutchPoint's Brett Siegel, the Lakers have their targets set on ex-Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton. Melton signed a one-year deal with Golden State last season, but was traded during the season for Dennis Schroder.
"Outside of pursuing extra frontcourt depth behind Ayton, the Lakers are also pursuing guard help to complement Luka's play in the backcourt. De'Anthony Melton has been a key name linked to Los Angeles throughout the offseason, and there is a growing expectation that the Lakers will land him in free agency, sources said," Siegel wrote.
Given LA's backcourt of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, it's assumed Melton would join the Lakers to serve as a key reserve off the bench. With reserve guard Gabe Vincent being mentioned in trade rumors, Melton could head into the 2025-26 season as the Lakers' top reserve guard if Vincent is moved.
From 2020 to 2024 with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 38.3% from three. Also, a good defender, Melton could bring immense value to the Lakers if added.
