New Report Reveals Surprise Eastern Conference Team Targeting Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors might be the most accomplished NBA team since the mid-2010s, winning four NBA Championships in the Steph Curry era. However, the time is ticking on Curry and Draymond Green's careers, and the team has to act fast if they want to try and form another contender before Curry hangs it up as one of the greatest to ever do it.
This offseason, a major piece for them in potentially being able to build that contender for the 2026 postseason is Jonathan Kuminga. There's no telling right now where his future might take him, but a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater reveals a team that has emerged in the mix to land the 22-year-old forward via a sign-and-trade.
"The idea of Jonathan Kuminga as a possible fit in Washington's rebuild has gained real momentum, according to league sources," Slater wrote. The Wizards recently selected Tre Johnson from Texas sixth overall in the NBA Draft, and adding Kuminga could give Washington another young piece this offseason.
However, given Washington's lack of sufficient cap space and Kuminga being restricted, the only way for a deal to go down would be via a sign-and-trade. In that scenario, the most logical fit for Golden State in a sign-and-trade would be landing forward Corey Kispert in the deal. Due to the CBA rules around Kuminga's contract, the Warriors can only take 50% back on his salary.
If Kuminga were to sign a deal such as a four-year, $100+ million deal with the Wizards, they'd be able to make a Kispert trade work. As added by Slater, the Warriors are looking for a promising young player and a first-round pick. Therefore, the Wizards could attach something like their 2029 1st via BOS, MIL, or POR to make the deal lucrative to Golden State (or the Warriors' 2030 1st back).
Kuminga showed promise at times this season, and adding a 22-year-old wing would be ideal for Washington to pair alongside an elite defender in Bilal Coulibaly.
Related Articles
Latest Report On Warriors' Interest In Giannis Antetokounmpo
Latest Report On Celtics Star Considering Major Decision Amid Warriors Rumors