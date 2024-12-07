Steph Curry's Shoe Brand Signs Lakers Rookie Quincy Olivari
One of the biggest moments of the preseason was when Lakers guard Quincy Olivari had the opportunity to meet his idol, Steph Curry. Olivari became emotional during his postgame press conference in October when reflecting on the moment and he immediately became a fan favorite.
"That’s my favorite player ever & the first thing he told me was I’m a big fan of your game," Olivari said in October. "I had his jersey. He signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I wanted to be like him so bad."
The Lakers later signed Olivari to a two-way deal, and now the young rookie's dreams are about to become even more fulfilled. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Olivari has signed a shoe endorsement deal with Curry Brand.
"He is set to be the second active player with a shoe deal with Stephen Curry's shoe line, Curry Brand," Charania said. "The first being De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' star guard whose signature shoe debuts today, but Quincy Olivari is the next signing for Curry Brand."
There are very few pure feel good moments like this in the NBA today. While most players are concerned with the contracts, trades, or social media, it's good to be reminded that they're all living their dreams. Hopefully, this is just the beginning for Quincy Olivari.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion