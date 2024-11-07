Steph Curry's Statement After Warriors-Celtics Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors walked away with a 118-112 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and Warriors star Steph Curry had some things to say to the media following the big road win.
Following a 27-point and nine-assist outing against the reigning NBA Champions, the two-time league Most Valuable Player let the media know that he wants to be treated just like anyone else by his coach.
"I don't get sensitive about getting yelled at if you make a dumb play," Curry said, expressing that he knew one of his turnovers led to a Celtics three.
Curry finished the night with three turnovers, a team-high for Golden State. He expressed that despite his status as one of the best players in the association, he wants head coach Steve Kerr to not hold back and treat him like any other player on the team.
Through five games this season, Curry is currently averaging 3.2 turnovers per game, just above his career average of 3.1. However, he has Golden State to one of the hottest starts in the NBA, sitting at 7-1 with upcoming games against the 9-0 Cleveland Cavaliers and 7-1 Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now in the 11th season under Kerr, he continues to find ways to improve Curry's impact on the game and the team's offense as a whole, with the Warriors currently ranked as the third highest scoring and assisting team in the NBA.
